Stayfree addresses sleeping difficulties during menstruation

New Delhi: Stayfree, one of India's menstrual hygiene brands, has launched a new digital campaign for Secure Nights to highlight how period nights and period days need different pads.

The digital film is conceptualised by DDB, to address the issue of sleeping uncomfortably on period nights.

It emphasises the importance of selecting the right pad for maximum protection and comfort at night to have worry-free sleep. The film showcases a woman in distress as she struggles to find a comfortable posture while sleeping. The narrative shifts as she discovers Stayfree Secure Nights that enables her to sleep in whichever position, without worry of leakage or staining.

Manoj Gadgil, Vice-President, Marketing and Essential Health Business Unit Head, Kenvue, stated, “As a brand, we know that period nights can make most women feel compelled to sleep in one position due to fear of leakage and staining. And this becomes one more discomfort related to periods for women to manage. We designed Stayfree Secure Nights to solve this consumer problem with a superior cottony soft pad which is longer in length* and wider in the back* providing up to 100% protection# from leakage and staining while sleeping. Our latest campaign helps women find a solution to their night-time leakage worries during periods, so they can sleep worry-free through the night.”

The campaign will be seen across Youtube, Meta and OTT channels.