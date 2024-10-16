Starbucks pitches itself as perfect destination for family and friends gatherings this Diwali

New Delhi: Tata Starbucks has announced the launch of its new Diwali campaign, #MeriSpecialJagah with a digital film, inviting Indian families to come together and celebrate one of the country's biggest festivals at Starbucks.

The #MeriSpecialJagah campaign aims to portray Starbucks as the ideal destination for creating new memories and reimagining cherished customs.

Mitali Maheshwari, Head of Product and Marketing at Tata Starbucks, said, “Starbucks has always been about creating a welcoming space for everyone. We are committed to celebrating local traditions and fostering genuine connections among our customers. What truly brings our campaign idea of #MeriSpecialJagah to life is the resonance of Indians celebrating Diwali at a place that makes them feel ‘at home’ (an extension of the third place that the Starbucks stores hold in the consumers minds) in the festive avatar. With our beautifully decorated stores, special take-away Diwali cups, limited edition offerings in food and beverage that highlight ingredients and flavours closely associated with the festival, our curated range of gifting options, we have ensured that every element of what makes Diwali special for our customers is recreated at Starbucks."

The brand film opens with a relatable scene for Indians on a Diwali evening at home, where a young man, Ninad, and his parents receive news of unexpected relatives coming over for a Diwali get-together. And Ninad, being a regular at Starbucks, gets an idea to propose something the family has not done before—invite guests outside the home this year to give his mother a break from kitchen duties.

Initially hesitant, his parents are convinced when Ninad looks confident about being able to deliver the same feeling of home, at a special place. They arrive at a warmly lit and decorated Starbucks, greeted by a friendly barista. As relatives join, they are charmed by the festive ambience and the curated Diwali menu featuring local ingredients like saffron and pista in the beverages paired with Gulab Jamun Trifle, Khubani Barfi bar and White Choco Kaju Nankhatai for dessert.

The film closes with the family bonding over festive treats, beautifully capturing the spirit of togetherness and solidifying Starbucks as their special place for Diwali celebrations.

Ashutosh Munshi, Lead Advisor-Brand Marketing and Communications at Edelman India, added, “Starbucks has always been a place where everyone feels welcome, and this Diwali, the brand is doubling down on that promise. Our #MeriSpecialJagah campaign brings to life the magic of the season by celebrating local traditions and sparking authentic connections. At the heart of the 360 integrated campaign, are limited-edition Diwali offerings—thoughtfully crafted to resonate with the festival’s warmth and joy. From stores adorned in festive splendour to food and beverages infused with festive flavour, every detail is designed to make Starbucks a special destination to share the spirit of Diwali with loved ones.”

Ashish Pathak, Executive Creative Director at Edelman India, added, “Our campaign for Diwali found an idea in the truism of unannounced guests, especially during festive seasons. A result of this sees moms in kitchens, missing out on celebrating fully. With Starbucks’ unique, traditionally flavoured food & beverage innovations for Diwali, it becomes the perfect ‘special place’ for a family to move the tradition of meeting at home to a Starbucks for a truly new, unique and delightful experience. Giving mums a well-deserved break and a celebration for the family to remember.”

