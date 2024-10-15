STAR Refined Oil's ‘Barso Ka Bharosa’ campaign celebrates legacy with Raveena Tandon

New Delhi: Ghodawat Consumer, an FMCG wing of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, has launched a new campaign for STAR Refined Oil, starring actress Raveena Tandon.

The campaign, titled ‘Barso Ka Bharosa - Ab Nayi Pehchan Ke Sath’ aims to connect with consumers and reinforce the brand’s dedication to quality.

The campaign features a brand refresh with a new logo and packaging design that enhances its premium appeal.

STAR Refined Oil has established a presence in key regions, including Kolhapur, Sangli, Ichalkaranji, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Belgaum, Hubballi, Dharwad, Nashik, Pune, and Mumbai.

Salloni Ghodawat, Director of Ghodawat Consumer, emphasised the campaign's goal by stating, “With our refreshed identity, we aim to connect deeply with families across India. STAR Refined Oil is not just a product; it’s a trusted partner in every kitchen, ensuring delicious and pure meals. We are focused on making STAR a Regional Champion in the next five years.”

Shubham Shukla, Marketing Head at Ghodawat Consumer, outlined the campaign's strategic approach; “Our overall strategy allocates 20% of our marketing budget for creative production and 80% for platform distribution. Out of that, 60% will be dedicated to brand-building initiatives to foster long-term consumer relationships, while 40% will focus on sales promotions. Partnering with Raveena brings a fresh perspective to STAR Refined Oil, and her authenticity will strengthen our brand equity.”

The commercials featuring Raveena’s personal cooking experiences will air on TV and YouTube, while social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook will showcase interactive content, including live cooking sessions and user-generated contests to enhance community engagement. Targeted ads in regional magazines, alongside strategic hoardings in high-traffic areas, will further boost brand visibility. In-store displays and promotional deals are also set to encourage shoppers to try STAR Refined Oil, highlighting its quality.

