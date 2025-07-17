Star Health campaign contrasts hospital experiences with and without insurance

New Delhi: Star Health Insurance has released a new campaign that presents the contrasting realities faced by families with and without health insurance following World Insurance Day. The campaign uses a split-screen format to show two versions of the same family visiting a hospital, one insured, the other not.

On the left side, the uninsured family navigates long queues, delays in care, lack of privacy, and stress at the billing counter. On the right, the insured version of the same family moves through the process with greater ease, accessing quicker consultations, a private room, and fewer financial pressures.

A thin dividing line between the two sides of the screen acts as a metaphor for the single choice that separates struggle from preparedness. The narrative focuses on routine hospital situations, such as anxious waiting, payment uncertainty, and the absence of comfort, highlighting how these experiences differ based on insurance status.

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya plays the head of the family, bringing nuance to the role and portraying the emotional weight of dealing with a medical emergency without cover.

The film closes with the line: “Health Insurance abhi lena smart hai”, pointing to the consequences of delaying a decision many tend to postpone.

By focusing on familiar, everyday scenarios in healthcare settings, the campaign brings attention to the practical difference insurance can make, not through abstract promises, but through visual storytelling grounded in lived experience.

Watch the campaign film: