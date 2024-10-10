Star Cement celebrates Northeast’s unbreakable spirit through ad film starring cricketer Riyan Parag

New Delhi: VML has created the ‘Har Ghar Mein Star’ campaign for Star Cement. This campaign aims to underscore Star Cement's commitment to quality and resilience while celebrating the unwavering spirit of the North-East region.

The film is supported by a 360-degree integrated marketing plan, including print, OOH, POS, digital, and activations.

The "Har Ghar Mein Star" campaign features a thematic film starring local hero Riyan Parag, the first cricketer from the Northeast to join the national Indian cricket team, serving as the brand ambassador.

The film showcases the resilient spirit of the Northeast, highlighting how the region continues to shine despite its challenging conditions, producing stars across various fields.

Pradeep Purohit, Chief Operating Officer, Star Cement, said, "Riyan Parag is not just a talented cricketer but a symbol of hope and inspiration for the youth of our region. With 'Har Ghar Main Star,' we want every household to feel empowered and recognise that greatness can come from anywhere, especially our own backyard. The campaign has been conceptualised in collaboration with our creative partner, VML, who has crafted a vibrant and engaging narrative to highlight Riyan’s story. Through this partnership, we aim to encourage talents of the North-East and promote a sense of community pride among the people of the North-East."

Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer India, VML, said, “Both Star Cement and the people of the North-East are born tough. They demonstrate exemplary character in the face of adversity. The film brings alive the undying spirit of the North-East, which is now reaching a crescendo thanks to role models like Riyan Parag who are making destiny history.”

Arjun Mukherjee, NCD India, VML, said, “Stars from the North-East are shining bright today in every field. There are thousands of inspiring stories waiting to be told. Riyan Parag represents the never-say-die spirit of the region, and we are proud to partner with Star Cement to create this rousing, new brand campaign. When one rises above all odds, even the toughest of challenges cannot stop them.”

The North-East is tormented by various natural calamities — torrential rain, hailstorms, snow, floods, landslides, earthquakes, and cyclones. It is subjected to extremes of temperature and humidity. However, these challenging conditions have only served to fortify the resolve of the region's inhabitants, who consistently demonstrate an ability to triumph against adversity. This includes not only everyday individuals but also emerging sports talent — weightlifters, cricketers, boxers, and footballers — whose passion propels them to international recognition.

Just as the harsh terrain and climate of the Northeast equip its residents with strength and character, so too does it shape the region's top cement brand, Star Cement. The brand guarantees that homes constructed with its product can withstand any challenge.

Directed by Gaurav Gupta and backed by a score by Subhajit Mukherjee, the film draws parallels between Riyan’s passion for cricket and the aspirations of budding cricketers in the North-East.

The film:

https://vimeo.com/1017796142

Credits:

Client: Star Cement Ltd.

Agency: VML

Creative Team:

Arjun Mukherjee, NCD

Anurag Acharya, Sr. Creative Director

Nabendu Saha, Sr. Creative Director

Account Management:

Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Managing Partner - East & South

Nilanjan Sarkar, Client Services Director

Production house: Hogarth

Director: Gaurav Gupta

Producer: Meherzad Contractor, Ashish Nandal

DOP: Lakhan Rathore

Music: Subhajit Mukherjee





