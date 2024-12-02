SRK, Alia and Ranbir reprise their iconic roles in Rungta Steel campaign

New Delhi: Rungta Steel, the steel and integrated TMT bar manufacturer, has launched its fifth TVC series featuring brand ambassadors Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor.

Set against the backdrop of a marriage counselling session, the narrative features a couple seeking advice from a therapist played by Shahrukh Khan.

Alia takes on the feisty character of ‘Safeena’ from Gully Boy, confronting the adventurous ‘Bunny’ from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who struggles to keep his promises.

The duo turns to Shahrukh’s wise and composed ‘Jahangir Khan’ from Dear Zindagi for guidance.

During the TVC, Ranbir expressed his discomfort, saying this home is not a safe and secure place to live. He narrates, ‘Us din Sunset dekhne Chhajja par chadha aur tute gaya, I don’t feel safe”.

Alia’s keeping the humour intact reply’s “Kisne kaha Ghar ke Deewar par Rock climbing karne Ko”.

On that note, Shahrukh delivers the memorable line "Isko ghar pe lagaoge to shaadi ka to pata nahi, par ghar kabhi nahi tutega. Rungta nahin to ghar strong nahin," encapsulating Rungta Steel’s promise of ‘Ekdum Solid’ strength and durability.The new TVC launch reinforces Rungta Steel’s commitment to quality and innovation, solidifying its position as a trusted leader in India’s infrastructure sector.The TVC is scripted by YouTuber, comedian, and ad writer Tanmay Bhat’s content studio, Moonshot.

Arvind Kumar, Joint Vice-President and Head (Sales & Marketing), Rungta Steel, said, “Our steadfast endeavour has been to create campaigns that resonate deeply with our audience while showcasing the unmatched trust and durability of our products. This wouldn’t be possible without the partnership with our brand ambassadors and the continued trust of our audiences. We aim for this campaign to strengthen our brand identity as Rungta Steel continues its ambitious expansion into new markets across India.”

The TVC: