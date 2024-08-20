Sprite urges genZ to ‘chill at home’ after busy day

Delhi: Sprite has aimed to capture a fresh perspective to end-of-the-day ‘chill at home’ with its new campaign.

Featuring actor Vedang Raina, the campaign speaks to the present generation to unwind at the end of a demanding day; and presents Sprite as the drink of choice when faced with unavoidable, and potentially annoying, moments that are part of the fabric of daily life.

The campaign integrates their college life, social circles, friend groups, societal hustles etc. People popping out of the bags, conversing refrigerators, and humorous exchanges – all contribute to the campaign. The campaign integrates AI to present 200 messaging that are crafted to deliver to the right context and right time.

Raina said, “I am thrilled to be part of Sprite universe. Working with such an iconic brand that resonates with the cool and vibrant energy of today’s youth is an exciting opportunity. I totally identify with the insight, and end-of-day chill is indeed critical for our generation, including me. Sprite’s cool and witty take always brings in a moment of calm in the chaos.”

Commenting on the campaign, Sumeli Chatterjee, Senior Category Director, Sparkling Flavours, Coca-Cola India and South-west Asia, said, "Every day is a hustle to maximize and achieve. At the end of the day, every teenager seeks a moment to relax. But they walk into their homes carrying a bag full of baggage and stress from their day. The creative strategy uses this bag as the metaphor to cue the need to unwind. Chill-at-home is a witty take by Sprite, the ultimate refreshing drink, that urges the teens to unwind after a hectic day. Vedang brings that effortless cool vibe, making him the perfect fit to resonate with today’s teens.”

Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, Director, Corcoise Films, said, “In today’s digital age, the day never really ends. Everyone follows you back home on your phone, in your bag, in your head. This gives a great visual device for the film. To make the people who pester you pop out of the backpack was a fun challenge! The world in Sprite is filled with interesting facets like that - talking fridges, people jumping out of backpacks and Sprite bottles zooming around the room. It’s unique and entertaining.”

Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy India (North), said, “Sprite has always understood the pulse of the youth. This film captures the everyday annoyances that college students face, symbolised by the weight of a backpack. It represents the stress and burdens they carry throughout the day. Sprite steps in as the perfect way to unwind, turning those end-of-day moments into something truly refreshing and rewarding."