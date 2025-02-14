Sprite brings back ‘Thand rakh’ vibe with Sharvari, Varun Tej, Vedang Raina, Dev Adhikari

New Delhi: Sprite has gone live with its ‘Thand Rakh’ campaign with a fresh spin.

The films showcase Sharvari and Varun Tej making their debut, while the ever-chill Vedang Raina and Dev Adhikari return, bringing their effortless cool back to the summer.

No matter what challenges life throws your way, Sprite’s crisp, fizzy magic serves as a simple reminder to sip, relax, and take it easy.

This campaign puts a unique spin on every day, high-temp situations that happen on the go, capturing the essence of how today’s youth tackle these challenges with wit, humour, and a refreshing bottle of Sprite.

Sumeli Chatterjee, Senior Category Director, Sparkling Flavours, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia, shared, “For decades, Sprite has been the go-to youth brand, known for its edgy and authentic communication. This summer, the iconic 'Thand Rakh' campaign brings to life how Sprite is a perfectly refreshing ally for teens, always on the go. Launching with a 360 approach – the campaign features all-new films with India’s most loved teen icons. We’re excited to bring this chill philosophy to life and provide the refreshment our young audiences crave.”

In line with this partnership, Sharvari added, “Sprite has always had its finger on the pulse of youth culture. The ‘Thand Rakh’ campaign is no different; it’s witty, fun, and reminds all of us to take it easy and go with the flow. It’s the perfect blend of humour and chill vibes, promising to be exactly what we need when life gives you lemons!”

Varun Tej Added, "Sprite’s ‘Thand Rakh’ is the ultimate life hack—keep it cool, keep it fun, and let nothing faze you. I love how this campaign brings humour into everyday moments, making sure that no matter what, you always have a sip of chill to fall back on."

Talking about his association, Vedang Raina said, “It’s always a pleasure to be associated with Sprite. ‘Thand Rakh’ is something that I personally relate to because finding your chill in life’s situations is the key to joy. This campaign is sure to match the vibe of audiences who are looking for that one moment of refreshment.”

Dev Adhikari shared, "The ‘Thand Rakh’ vibe is something we all need—whether you’re stuck in a situation or just dealing with everyday chaos. Working with Sprite on this campaign was the right kind of chill, and I can’t wait for everyone to see the fun we had bringing this to life.”

The 360-degree campaign will be amplified across television, and digital touchpoints, bringing Sprite’s zesty punch and playful vibe to the audiences, ensuring that whatever life brings—Thand Rakh, sip Sprite, and stay effortlessly cool!

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, remarked ‘With this Sprite ‘Thand Rakh’ campaign we really wanted to bring back the Sprite persona in a refreshing way, while staying true to the cool, witty, effortless world of Sprite. We chose on-the-go and outdoor summer moments when things are at their most heated to show people how to keep their ‘thand’ and enjoy the Sprite side of life.’

Campaign Film ft. Vedang Raina:

Campaign Film ft. Sharvari: