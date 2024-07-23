Spotify believes ‘Music, Magic Hai’

New Delhi: Spotify has launched a campaign in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Reflecting the sentiment of “music, magic hai,” the new advertisements include four short films, which aims to showcase, through relationships, how music unites, evokes nostalgia, bridges generational gaps, and is a companion.

Neha Ahuja, Head of Marketing, Spotify India, said, “Music is a powerful medium that can transform your mood, and make and mend relationships. It has the power to make everyday moments magical. The new Spotify campaign aims to bring these emotions and moments to life, resonating deeply with Indian listeners.”