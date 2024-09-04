Sportz Village and Scarecrow M&C Saatchi introduce ‘Champion ka Syllabus’

Delhi: Sportz Village in collaboration with Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has launched a campaign based on the premise that ‘Champions are not born; they are created in schools.’

The film emphasises that the school syllabus shouldn’t be restricted to academics but should also include sports. It highlights how the syllabus for becoming a champion is rigorous; how every day is a new exam, every failure a new lesson, and every challenge a new opportunity.

The campaign highlights that the challenges faced in sports mirror those faced in life, and how the right training, curriculum, and preparation help create champions, not just in sports but also in life.

Saumil Majumdar, CEO and MD, Sportz Village, said,“Sportz Village celebrated its 21st birthday on August 31. This was an important milestone in our mission of getting 100 million kids to play & creating champions in life.

In the last 21 years, our programs have touched the lives of over 60 lakh children & youth from more than 18000 private & public schools across 22 states in India. We have partnered with over 100 brands & corporates, sports academies, federations & leagues as well as Governments, who believe in the power of sport in building healthier, happier, and more connected communities.

On our 21st birthday, happy to share our biggest campaign till date - Creating Champions In Life.”

Speaking of the campaign, Raghu Bhat, Co-founder, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, said, “We wanted to show a schools’ role in creating a champion, in an interesting manner. Hence the creative idea of ‘Champion ka Syllabus’ was developed. The visuals combined with the voiceover, which is is laden with insights and life observations, makes it highly watchable.”

Kapil Tammal, National Creative Director at Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, added, “With this campaign, we aim to encourage children in schools to go beyond viewing sports as just a hobby. For India to shine on the global stage, including the Olympics, this journey must start in our schools. While academics are prioritized, sports often take a back seat. When pursued with the right guidance and support, sports can unlock a child's full potential, transforming their future in remarkable ways.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBkLWkv7nZY

Credits:

Client: Sportz Village

Client team: Saumil Majumudar, Upma Jain, Nishant Parvataneni

Agency: Scarecrow M&C Saatchi

Creative team: Kunal Parkar, Kapil Tammal, Narendra Naik, Shivani Sule

Production house - Puppet Pictures

Director - Naren Multani

Producer - Hozefa Alibhai

DOP - Prabhu Mohanty

Casting - Girish Jamdhade

Post Production - Splice Studioz

Offline editor - Vipin Yadav

Music Director - Gavin Pereira