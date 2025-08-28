Spice meets fizz in Sprite’s latest film with Sharvari and Sunil Grover

New Delhi: Sprite has released a new campaign, Spicy ko de Sprite ka Tadka, centred on pairing its lemon-lime drink with spicy dishes. The campaign is built around what the company describes as a “fizzy spice-Sprite-spice loop”, positioning the beverage as a mealtime companion to balance heat and enhance flavour.

The television commercial features brand ambassador Sharvari alongside comedian Sunil Grover. In the film, Grover takes on a series of characters serving progressively spicier food, while Sprite is presented as a refreshment to accompany the experience.

Sumeli Chatterjee, Vice President, Marketing, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “India’s love for spicy food runs deep, but what’s remained largely untapped is to pair it with the right kind of beverage. That’s where Sprite naturally steps in. The crisp, lemon-lime twist doesn’t just cool you down, it elevates the whole spicy food experience. With ‘Spicy ko de Sprite ka Tadka’, we are tapping into this fun pairing and creating a new space for Sprite, beginning a long-term connection we believe will resonate deeply with the Gen Zs.”

Sharvari commented, “Sprite has nailed it yet again with the 'Spicy ko de Sprite ka Tadka' campaign that is fun and relatable. What I really love is how Sprite always comes up with clutter-breaking campaigns that feel fresh and exciting every single time. As a brand, Sprite always aims to connect with Gen Zs and this Ad film is another perfect example of that. The whole idea of pairing spicy food with Sprite makes the taste even better. I can’t wait for everyone to try this combination already.”

Sunil Grover added, “For me, a great meal is all about the experience, and this campaign really gets that. I can’t say no to spicy food and pairing it with Sprite just feels right. Shooting the ad was so much fun and love how Sprite has spiced it up, literally.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “India's love affair with spice is legendary, and for Gen Z, it's a badge of honour. We saw an incredible opportunity to connect with that passion in a completely new way. 'Spicy ko de Sprite ka Tadka' isn't just a campaign, it's an invitation to embrace the thrill of spice like never before.”

As part of the initiative, Sprite is working with food and snack brands such as Ching’s, Masterchow, Bingo, Jolochips, Wow! China and Too Yumm. The partnerships include activations and co-branded experiences to position the drink alongside spicy foods.



Watch the campaign films: