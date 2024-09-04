‘Spectacular Saudi’ invites Indians to discover Arabia

New Delhi: Saudi’s national tourism brand, ‘Saudi Welcome to Arabia’ has launched its first-ever integrated consumer campaign for the Indian market - ‘Spectacular Saudi.’

Launching in English across the country, ‘Spectacular Saudi’ captures Saudi’s golden sands, pristine waters, and endless skies.

The campaign visuals capture the ancient mud-brick architecture of Diriyah’s At-Turaif and the pristine waters of the Red Sea to the historic streets of Al Balad in Jeddah and the majestic Nabataean tombs in Hegra, AlUla.

The campaign invites couples, families, and people in search of iconic experiences rooted in culture and heritage, to explore the unexplored.

Speaking on the campaign, Alhasan Aldabbagh, President of APAC Markets at Saudi Tourism Authority, said, “Indian travellers have long shown a deep appreciation for authentic and unique experiences. They are keen to explore novel destinations, cultures and gastronomy, and that is exactly what Saudi has to offer. With iconic destinations like Diriyah, Al Balad, and Hegra in AlUla – three of Saudi’s eight UNESCO World Heritage sites, they can walk through history dating back millennia, and with tailor-made packages, experience world-class culture, adventure, and cuisine.

We are excited for Indians to experience the warm Saudi welcome, a core part of our heritage, and something intrinsic to Indian culture as well. India holds an incredibly special place in our hearts, and we are committed to making India the number one source market by 2030. In 2023 alone, 1.6 million Indians travelled to Saudi. We are thrilled to welcome Indian visitors to truly experience the Heart of Arabia.”