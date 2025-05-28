Sparsh Pearl names Saif Ali Khan brand ambassador

New Delhi: Sparsh Pearl, has appointed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. The two-year collaboration includes a marketing campaign spanning television, digital platforms, OTT media, and outdoor advertising. Khan will represent the company’s main taps brand and its FlowShield pipes sub-brand.

The announcement comes alongside the company’s new tagline, “Style Kamaal, Chale Saalon Saal”, which the brand says reflects its focus on durability and design.

The campaign aims to strengthen the company’s outreach to premium urban consumers and aligns with the launch of its Volto Series, a new range of bath fittings.

Naresh Garg, Chairman & Managing Director of Sparsh Pearl, said, "Saif Ali Khan, with his refined persona and enduring legacy in Indian cinema, perfectly aligns with our brand values. We are confident that this association will help us scale new heights and connect deeply with our customers."

Manish Gupta, President, Sales & Marketing, added, " With Saif Ali Khan joining us, we aim to reach a more premium, urban audience. To support this goal, we are launching an aggressive 360-degree marketing campaign across TV, digital, OTT, and outdoor channels, which will run through the next financial year."

Archit Garg, Director of Sparsh Pearl, said, "Innovation and R&D has always been the cornerstone of Sparsh Pearl’s journey to bring advanced, stylish, and user-friendly solutions to the market. With Saif Ali Khan joining us as the face of the brand, an icon with international appeal and fan following across the world—we’re confident this partnership will further strengthen our presence in global markets and open new avenues for strategic expansion."

The development reflects a broader trend of consumer brands in India associating with film personalities to reach new demographics and consolidate brand visibility.

Watch the campaign film: