South Indian Bank celebrates power of relationships through its film, “Rishton Se Hai Diwali, Har Din

New Delhi: South Indian Bank has announced the release of its film, "Rishton Se Hai Diwali, Har Din." This campaign aims to convey the message that Diwali is much more than just a four-day festival—it is a celebration of the joy, love, and connections shared with loved ones every day.

With this film, South Indian Bank continues to emphasise its philosophy of "Investing in Relationships since 1929." The campaign aims to highlight how the bank plays a role in fulfilling the dreams of its customers, helping them build brighter futures and stronger bonds.

P R Seshadri, MD and CEO of South Indian Bank, commented, "Diwali is a time of togetherness, celebration, and connection. Through this film, we wanted to emphasise that these values are not confined to the festival alone but are present in our lives every day. As a bank, we have always believed in the power of relationships, and this film reflects our commitment to supporting our customers in realising their dreams and aspirations. We hope this message resonates with our audience and brings them closer to their loved ones, not just during Diwali but throughout the year."

Vinod Kunj, Founder and CCO of Thought Blurb Communications, added, “Diwali is celebrated differently around the country. There are different mythologies, rituals, and traditions attached to it. One common factor that draws these myriad ideas together is hope, joy and a new beginning. This is the true spirit of Diwali, and this is what this ad communicates.”

The campaign film: