Sourav Ganguly turns into fierce police officer in ad film for Netflix’s new series Khakee

New Delhi: Netflix India has roped in former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, to promote its new series, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

The promotional ad film has been created in partnership with Trailer Park Group, Netflix’s creative agency for the series.

The film opens with Ganguly unexpectedly barging onto the set of Khakee: The Bengal Chapter and volunteering for the role of a fierce police officer.

Embracing the challenge, Ganguly is tasked with channelling raw aggression for an intense scene.

Struggling at first, the former skipper finds his groove by recalling the heated moments from his cricketing past, especially his clash with Chappell.

Ganguly jokes about using his signature cricket shots — the cover drive, cut, and pull — to handle criminals with his police baton, while admitting his preference for the off-side.

Ankit Bhatia

Ankit Bhatia, Executive Director and Co-founder, White Turtle Studios – A Trailer Park Group Company, said, “Taking the central marketing strategy of the series and giving a flip with Ganguly’s dynamic presence brought authenticity and excitement to the campaign, making it a memorable storytelling moment. It gave us an opportunity to blend nostalgia with humour, capturing the essence of entertainment in a way that resonates with viewers.”

Tamagna Ghosh

Tamagna Ghosh, Managing Director – Asia-Pacific (APAC), Trailer Park Group, said, “As a trusted global partner, working with Netflix India on building the creative strategy for this series has been really exciting. At Trailer Park Group, we are committed to pushing creative boundaries and helping brands build deeper connections with audiences. This collaboration exemplifies our belief in the power of storytelling to create cultural moments that leave a lasting impact.”

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, helmed by Neeraj Pandey, features actors including Jeet Madnani, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, and Chitrangda Singh. The crime thriller, a sequel to Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (2022), premieres on March 20, 2025 on the streaming platform.

Watch the ad film:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHSePnAyv2c/?igsh=YmNxMXIzOGRydmE%3D