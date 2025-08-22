Sony Sports Network unveils ‘RagRagMeinBharat’ with Virender Sehwag for Asia Cup

New Delhi: Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the Asia Cup 2025, has launched a new campaign titled ‘RagRagMeinBharat’, ahead of the tournament, featuring former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. The campaign highlights cricket’s unifying role across India, transcending age, religion, region, and background.

The campaign film centres on a small-town home, where people from different walks of life gather to watch the final ball of an India vs Pakistan match. The narrative follows Tabrez Miyaan, whose silent prayers reflect the emotional investment of millions of fans. As Surya hits a match-winning six, celebrations erupt, the beats of the dhol and unfurling of the tricolour symbolise national unity. Sehwag’s presence reinforces the film’s central message: “When it comes to India, 140 crore hearts beat as one.”

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates from 9 to 28 September 2025, with matches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The tournament follows a T20I format, with two groups of four teams progressing to a Super Four stage and a final. India enters as defending champions, holding eight Asia Cup titles, the most in the competition’s history. Matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and livestreamed on Sony LIV.

The campaign film, titled “Rag Rag Mein Bharat, Asia Cup 2025”, will be rolled out in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across Sony Pictures Networks’ TV channels, Sony LIV, and social media platforms.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and International Business and Head, Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Cricket is the heartbeat of our nation and through this campaign, we wanted to capture that unmatched energy and emotion of our nation. The Asia Cup stands as one of the most iconic and prestigious tournaments in world cricket, its significance lies not only in crowning the best team in Asia, but also in celebrating the enduring rivalries and aspirations that define our sport.

RagRagMeinBharat reminds audiences that when it comes to Team India, 140 crore hearts truly beat as one. We are ecstatic to have cricket icon, Virender Sehwag, embody this sentiment that makes the message even more powerful, authentic, and relatable for every Indian.”

Virender Sehwag, Cricket Icon and Former Team India batter, added, “One of my fondest memories of the Asia Cup is walking into the dressing room on match days and feeling the buzz even before stepping onto the field. You could hear the chants outside, feel the energy in every corner.

I remember telling my teammates, today we won’t just play a match, we’ll give the fans a day they’ll never forget. That electrifying energy and that unity, is exactly what this campaign by Sony Sports Network is about. It captures how, in those moments, every cheer, every clap, and every heartbeat across the country beats for India.”