Sonu Sood tests the durability of Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

New Delhi: Xiaomi India has joined forces with Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, to test the durability of the newly launched Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, following the launch of his film, Fateh.

The campaign showcases Sonu Sood demonstrating the durability of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G through what he does best.

Sonu is seen performing multiple sets of pull-ups, with the device bearing the weight, highlighting its impressive strength and resilience.

“Durability is one of the key aspects that our customers value in a smartphone, and we are proud to have Sonu Sood, someone who embodies strength and resilience, to be the face of this campaign," said Suraksha R, Director, Marketing, Xiaomi India. "With the Redmi Note 14 Po+ 5G, we have pushed the boundaries to ensure that our users get a device that offers both performance and durability."

"I'm excited to collaborate with Xiaomi to showcase the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. It's not just a phone, but a companion that can keep up with any challenge you face, just like I do in my journey of fitness," said Sonu Sood, Actor. "The durability of this device is remarkable, and I am proud to be a part of this campaign."

The film: