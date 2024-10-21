Sonam Gautam joins FCB Interface as Head of Design and ECD

New Delhi: FCB Interface, part of FCB Group India, has announced the appointment of Sonam Gautam as Head of Design and Executive Creative Director.

She previously served at the Good Glamm Group, leading the creative vision and digital strategy for several beauty and personal care brands, including MyGlamm, Manish Malhotra Luxury Makeup, St. Botanica, and Organic Harvest.

Rakesh Menon, CCO of FCB Interface, said, “Sonam's talent and dedication to a design-first approach make her a perfect fit for FCB Interface. Her luxury and beauty experience and passion for creating impactful, visually-led work align perfectly with our creative vision. We're excited to see how Sonam's unique insights and fresh perspective will shape our future work."

Gautam said, "I'm absolutely thrilled to join Dheeraj, Rakesh, Gaurav, and the entire team at FCB Interface. Dheeraj's forward-thinking vision and his fresh, modern approach to brands drew me to this exciting opportunity. I can't wait to create something extraordinary alongside Rakesh and the entire team at FCB Interface."