Somany Ceramics unveils campaign with Salman Khan and Varun Sharma

New Delhi: Somany Ceramics has launched a new campaign that embodies its ethos, “Zameen Se Judey.”

The campaign, fronted by Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Varun Sharma, takes a fresh, relatable approach to showcase Somany’s range of products.

These ad commercials highlight the brand's widespread appeal while promoting the upbeat positioning synonymous with the brand.

The campaign combines Salman's impeccable charm with Varun Sharma's lighthearted humour, known for his spot-on comic timing. Each commercial celebrates Somany’s emphasis on quality, resilience, and style, echoing the values of its brand ambassador. Salman Khan stars in videos that spotlight Somany’s products, like the VC Shield and SOMANY Max, highlighting their unique features and durability.

In tandem, Varun Sharma lends his flair to the campaign, bringing to life the brand's popular product lines, including Durastone tiles, Ezy Fix adhesives, Slipshield, and Tempshield tiles. His natural wit and relatability make these ads engaging, accessible, and memorable, kindling Somany’s connection to its consumers' everyday lives.

Anshuman Chakravarty, Head of Marketing at Somany Ceramics, shared, “We’re thrilled to have Salman and Varun as the faces of this campaign. Their unique personalities bring a wonderful blend of strength and approachability, resonating perfectly with SOMANY’s philosophy. Through this campaign, we want to reinforce our focus on quality and our deep-rooted connection with the Indian market. Both the actors truly embody the essence of ‘Zameen Se Judey,’ and we believe their association will further strengthen our bond with consumers.”

This campaign is designed to reflect SOMANY’s versatile product portfolio, appealing to diverse audiences and enhancing brand visibility across digital and traditional platforms. By pairing the gravitas of the superstar with the affable charm of Varun Sharma, SOMANY has crafted a campaign that resonates with the Indian spirit—grounded, resilient, and full of life.