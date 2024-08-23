SOIE celebrates mothers and their unconditional support

Delhi: In a tribute to mothers, SOIE, the lingerie brand from Ginza Industries, has announced its latest campaign, "Weaving Deeper Bonds.”

This campaign is a tribute to Mothers for taking care every moment of each day.

With this campaign, SOIE aims to elevate an emotion by establishing the power of a relationship and Weaving Deeper Bonds between a mother and daughter. It captures the dual journey of a mother who, after 20 years of nurturing her family, is stepping back into the professional world. It showcases the impact of mothers and their ability to make everything special and support their families unconditionally.

In this narrative, one sees a mother preparing for her new chapter, while her daughter reflects on how her mother’s presence and support has always been a source of inspiration and stability.

The DVC story; keeping the campaign thought of “Weaving Deeper Bonds” in a nutshell is about that Bond between a Mother and Daughter that grows through life stages, with a role reversal that takes place in their lives, with the daughter coming to a certain age.

Amrit Sethia, Vice-President of SOIE - Ginza Industries, shared, “With this campaign, we want to pay tribute to the extraordinary dedication of mothers who make every day special through their unwavering support and unconditional love. By focusing on a mother’s return to her career after dedicating two decades to her family, we celebrate her resilience and the everyday sacrifices she makes. At SOIE, we strive to honor these deep connections and provide products that reflect the strength and grace of women, at every stage of their lives. Our lingerie and activewear collection is designed to support and empower, embodying the spirit of nurturing and self-empowerment that mothers exemplify.”