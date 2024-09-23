Soha Ali Khan reveals her BFF for glowing skin!

Delhi: Soha Ali Khan partnered with PureSense, a skincare brand from the house of Marico has introduced the PureSense Watermelon Burst Glow Face Serum.

In a digital film, Khan reveals the secret to her glowing skin: the pink, shimmer-infused face serum, beautifully packed in a stunning glass bottle.

Khan said, “As an artist, maintaining radiant and healthy skin is crucial, but true beauty comes from taking care of oneself both physically and emotionally. The Watermelon Burst Glow Serum by PureSense is my go to solution for days when my skin needs a quick, natural glow. It not only provides intense hydration but also enhances my natural glow, allowing my skin to breathe and shine without heavy makeup.”

She further added, “PureSense has something to offer for everyone based on their needs—whether it’s bright, glowing, revived or clear skin.”