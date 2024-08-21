SOCIAL celebrates decade with special film, OG menu and ‘Time Drop’ offers

New Delhi: SOCIAL has marked a decade of its launch with the release of a new film featuring comedian Shreeja Chaturvedi and Riyaaz Amlani, Founder and Managing Director of SOCIAL.

The brand film highlights the brand’s evolution. Chaturvedi is represented by Only Much Louder while the Founder, Amlani addresses quirks around the brand.

Divya Aggarwal, Chief Growth Officer of Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality, stated, “Celebrating 10 years of SOCIAL is a remarkable milestone. Our journey has been about more than just setting new standards in dining—it’s been about fostering deep connections within our guests and community while staying true to our edgy, unconventional spirit. This anniversary is a moment to celebrate our journey which has been captured perfectly in the film's distinct SOCIAL style, blending humor, originality, and our unique vibe. We will continue to make SOCIAL a vibrant and integral part of our customers’ lives with creative collaborations and engaging promotions that celebrate the essence of who we are.”

Chaturvedi shared her experience, saying, “This collaboration with SOCIAL has been one of the quirkiest projects I’ve worked on, it was so creatively fulfilling to bring this whacky idea to fruition. SOCIAL has such a distinct voice and sense of humour in its marketing and it’s totally on brand that they came up with this concept to mark turning 10. I’m super glad I could bring their birthday in with them!”

To commemorate this milestone, SOCIAL has launched the special 'OG Menu' featuring its dishes from the past decade. Available from August 16 to 31 across all SOCIAL outlets, this limited-time menu comes with offers. Adding to the celebration, SOCIAL has introduced the 'Time Drop'—a daily 30-minute event where select items from the OG Menu will be available for just Rs10.