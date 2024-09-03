Sobha Realty aims to accomplish dreams of next gen women

Delhi: Sobha Realty recently released its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) brand film, which highlights a blend of initiatives. The film showcases the group’s efforts to support girls and women in academics through school and university programs in UAE and India.

Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust and Sobha Group aim to champion female empowerment across the UAE, India, and Oman.

Commenting on the initiative, PNC Menon, Founder and Chairman of Sobha Group, said, "At Sobha Realty, we recognize the vital need to empower women and make them independent. By investing in education and upskilling, we are not just addressing a gap but seizing a tremendous opportunity. We believe that strong foundations today can transform lives tomorrow. By providing the next generation of women with the right facilities and opportunities, we aim to foster the mindset needed for them to achieve success and drive socio-economic growth globally.”

The film demonstrates that it is imperative to lay a solid foundation for the future, building legacies, and nurturing tomorrow’s leaders. It offers a glimpse into the dreams and ambitions of the next generation of young women, illustrating how they can be empowered through opportunity and accessibility.

Creative Agency: AKQA – AKQA

Production Agency: Bullion Productions - Bullion Productions

Director: James Willis

DOP - Arthur Loveday

