‘So Light’ that Dhoni catches new Lay’s in the air!

New Delhi: Lay’s introduced a new flavor to its thin-cut chip lineup – Red Chilli. The launch features a TVC with cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, showcasing the light, airy texture of Lay’s Wafer Chips.

The TVC for Lay's Wafer Chips featuring Dhoni shows the chips floating in the air, with Dhoni catching and munching on them.

Speaking about the campaign, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead – Potato Chips, PepsiCo India, said,

“We’re deeply committed to delivering top-quality products and unique experiences to our consumers. Our new Lay’s Wafer Chips flavour is a game-changer, featuring innovative packaging and a superior product. Moreover, coming together with MS Dhoni for this campaign has been an incredible experience. This collaboration has enabled us to create a campaign that truly stands out, perfectly complementing a product that leads the way in quality. We’re confident that people will love it”

Dhoni, expressed, “Being part of the new Lay's Wafer Chips campaign was a real treat. It was a fun shoot and I think people will enjoy watching it. And with exciting new Lay's flavors on the horizon, there's always something new to discover."