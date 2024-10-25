Snitch revives memories of popular Bollywood films in its new campaign

New Delhi: Snitch, an Indian fashion brand, has launched a new campaign that brings back memories of highly celebrated movies using elements of pop culture and comical moments that defined GenZ’s earlier years. The campaign features three ads, each inspired by a popular Bollywood film, with the brand’s twist.

In the first ad, Snitch adds a twist to a famous Go Goa Gone scene where a Saif Ali Khan look-alike gets called out for his knock-off jacket. The ad displays Snitch’s affordable style.

The second ad is inspired by Delhi Belly where friends are shown poking fun at each other's fashion fails and Snitch aims to ensure that no one gets caught with bad style during this festive season.

The third ad, inspired by Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, shows a Kareena Kapoor look-alike picking the best-dressed guy at a party—thanks to his outfit from Snitch.

Chetan Siyal, Chief Marketing Officer of Snitch, said: “We wanted to do something unique this festive season—something that’s true to the Snitch spirit of confidence with style and fun. Reminiscence is powerful, especially when it connects with a generation that grew up on these famed films. Our aim was to blend that emotion with our fashion to create something memorable and meaningful.”

The campaign films: