Snitch explores spontaneity and speed in latest digital campaign

New Delhi: Men’s fashion brand Snitch has released a new digital campaign titled ‘Last Minute? Snitch It.’, featuring a series of short films centred on last-minute situations faced by young men.

The campaign includes three films depicting scenarios such as a sudden client presentation, an unplanned outing with friends, and an unexpected date. The characters, each representing a different male archetype, navigate these situations while dressed in Snitch’s latest offerings.

The stories draw from everyday experiences and are built around themes of urgency, transformation, and fast delivery. According to the company, the campaign highlights its under-48-hour delivery model and extensive fashion catalogue.

“With ‘Last Minute? Snitch It.’ we’re owning the space our customers live in: spontaneous, always on the go, but never compromising on style,” said Chetan Siyal, Chief Marketing Officer at Snitch. “This isn’t just a campaign; it’s a brand ideology. We’re redefining urgency as power, but not a panic situation. We have made an effort to translate this into videos to connect with our audience in real time.”

Watch the campaign film: