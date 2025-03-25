Snickers Peanut Brownie satisfies last-minute cravings in new campaign

New Delhi: Snickers, the chocolate brand from Mars Wrigley India, has launched the new Snickers Peanut Brownie.

Snickers has also rolled out a TVC for the launch.

Set in a bustling office, conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the TVC highlights the madness that ensues when hunger strikes and how the Snickers Peanut Brownie comes to the rescue.

Based on the insight that when hunger kicks in, one tends to eat just about anything, Snickers Peanut Brownie reinforces the message, “Bhook mein kuch bhi mat kha. Kuch tasty kha.” The ad wraps up with the brand tagline, "You’re not you when you’re Hungry!".

“Snickers has always been the OG hunger satisfier, and with the Peanut Brownie, we’re elevating that experience to a whole new level. This launch is not just about delighting our loyal consumers but also inviting more chocolate lovers to join the Snickers family. By bringing a taste from our global pantry to India, we’re staying true to our promise of delivering the tastiest hunger fix. After all, ‘You’re not you when you’re hungry,’ and the Snickers Peanut Brownie ensures you stay yourself in the most delicious way possible,” said Himanshu Gupta, Strategic Demand Manager, Mars Wrigley India.

“Brand Snickers has the juiciest communication platform of ‘You’re not you when you’re hungry’. And this ad takes it forward by, for the first time, showing the transformation of us when we’re hungry into an inanimate object. The insight is simple - when hunger strikes, we rummage, hunt and search out whatever is edible, and stuff our mouth with it, quite like a vacuum cleaner. Luckily, we won’t have to resort to such desperate measures anymore, because the tastiest hunger fix is here – Snickers Peanut Brownie. All through this project, making a vacuum cleaner play the lead role has been both a challenge and a joy for us all,” said Iraj Fraz, Creative Head, DDB Tribal.

Watch the TVC: