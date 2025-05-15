Sneaker LAB launches India campaign featuring AB de Villiers

New Delhi: Sneaker LAB, a South Africa-based sneaker care brand, launched a new campaign in India featuring former South African cricketer AB de Villiers. The move marked the brand’s formal entry into the Indian market, aiming to tap into the country’s growing interest in sneaker culture and sustainable fashion care.

De Villiers, widely followed in India for his IPL tenure, had been brought on as the face of the campaign to highlight Sneaker LAB’s focus on sustainability and innovation. The brand used a biotechnology-based approach in its products, including a formula that relies on good bacteria to clean sneakers and reduce odour.

The campaign came at a time when sneaker culture is expanding rapidly in urban India, driven by youth and lifestyle trends.

Sharing his thoughts on the association, AB de Villiers, South African cricketer and brand partner for Sneaker LAB, said, "When Sneaker LAB approached me, I instantly connected with their fresh approach and purpose-led vision. They are doing something different by combining science, sustainability, and style in a way that truly stands out. I am proud to represent a brand that is not just innovative but also committed to doing good in a country that I am deeply connected to.”

Speaking about the campaign, Jo Farah, Founder of Sneaker LAB, said, "This campaign captures the essence of what we stand for at Sneaker LAB, a belief that innovation and sustainability can come together in everyday life. Launching the campaign in India is a meaningful step for us and having AB de Villiers lead this journey makes it even more special. His story, his values, and his connection with Indian fans bring depth to our message, and we are proud to start this new chapter with him.".

The company had also launched a three-month promotional activity called The Golden Wipe – A Ticket to Meet AB, running from 16 May until October. Five winners will receive a chance to meet the cricketer by finding a marked wipe in select product packs.

Sneaker LAB currently operates in over 60 countries and is expanding its footprint in India through retail and online channels.

Watch the campaign films: