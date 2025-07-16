Snapdeal turns heads with new campaign ‘Nazar Atak Jaaye'

New Delhi: Snapdeal has introduced a new brand campaign titled “Nazar Atak Jaaye”, using humour to spotlight the impact of its budget-friendly fashion selection.

Created by Snapdeal’s in-house team, the campaign presents a satirical narrative set in a doctor’s clinic, where patients arrive with their necks stuck at awkward angles, a visual metaphor for how its clothing range, described as “attention-grabbing”, is turning heads. The short film blends exaggerated storytelling with familiar cultural settings to engage its digital-first audience.

Snapdeal stated that the campaign reflects its continued focus on young, aspirational shoppers outside major metros, with a product mix that includes thousands of new fashion styles launched weekly. According to the company, over 90% of sales come from fashion and lifestyle, with more than 80% of orders priced below Rs 599, indicating the purchasing preferences of customers seeking affordable yet trend-conscious clothing.

Speaking on the launch, Achint Setia, CEO, Snapdeal, said, “Nazar atak jaaye campaign underscores Snapdeal’s endeavour to make the trendiest fashion available to India’s value-savvy fashion shoppers, at delightful prices. This campaign uses humour and rooted Indian music as two creative devices to aid in audience engagement and recall. We are very excited to bring our Bharat value shopping proposition come alive through this campaign.”

Watch the campaign film: