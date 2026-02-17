Smriti Mandhana encourages financial readiness in PNB MetLife’s ‘Always Ready for Life’

New Delhi: PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited has introduced a new brand positioning, Always Ready for Life, featuring international cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The campaign is intended to encourage discussions around life insurance and financial planning at different stages of life.

The company noted that India faces a 91% life protection gap, meaning that for every Rs 100 required to financially secure families, only Rs 9 is currently covered. The elderly population, defined as those aged 60 and above, is expected to reach approximately 230 million by 2036, representing about 15% of the total population.

The campaign seeks to highlight the importance of financial clarity and security, covering key life stages such as retirement planning, child education, and long-term savings for varied financial objectives.

Sourabh Lohtia, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at PNB MetLife, said, “There is a unique sense of freedom that comes when careful financial preparation meets present-day opportunities. With this campaign, we want to show that being prepared helps people focus on what truly matters. Financial growth and security are achievable, and PNB MetLife wants to support Indians by helping to simplify financial planning, turning every future milestone into something to look forward to.”

The campaign features Smriti Mandhana to connect with millennials and younger audiences. Speaking on the campaign, Mandhana said, “As a cricketer, we study the pitch, understand opposition, and assess the situation before every match. Life works similarly; staying prepared for every goal or situation is essential, and financial readiness plays a key role in that.

Life insurance helps build that strong foundation at every life stage, whether we are achieving big dreams, starting a family, buying a home, or planning for a comfortable retirement.”

Always Ready for Life will be visible across television, YouTube, Meta platforms, Over-The-Top (OTT) services, Google Display, and prominent outdoor locations.

Watch the campaign film: