Smart Bazaar campaign highlights evolving Indian homes

New Delhi: Smart Bazaar has engaged McCann Worldgroup India to develop a new brand campaign reflecting shifts in Indian households. The initiative explores a movement from “making do” to “living well,” highlighting how families increasingly see quality living as a core part of daily life rather than an indulgence.

The campaign draws on cultural observations that Indian homes are evolving with greater care and intention. Kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces are being organised and designed with purpose. Women are noted as central to this transformation, shaping homes that balance both aspirations and practical needs.

Speaking on the campaign, Surabhi Sen, CMO of Reliance Retail, said, “Smart Bazaar isn’t just another retail chain; we are emerging as the value-first catalyst for everyday aspiration. In today’s world, consumers seek both savings and quality. Smart Bazaar is not just a store, but an enabler, bridging necessity with desire and making everyday upgrading possible.”

Prasoon Joshi, CEO and CCO of McCann Worldgroup India, added, “India is at a cultural inflection point. Families across the country are embracing the idea that living well is not about luxury, but about dignity, joy and shared values. At McCann Worldgroup, we believe the best work comes when brands tap into such human truths. With Smart Bazaar, we decoded a shift that is quietly redefining everyday life in India, and gave it a voice that is both authentic and aspirational.”

The campaign includes a series of TV films exploring this narrative: Masterchef, Twinning, Twins, and Sheprenaur, available online.

Watch the campaign films: