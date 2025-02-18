Sleepwell uses cake analogy to showcase mattress innovation

New Delhi: Sleepwell, the mattress brand, has taken a unique approach to explaining its patented Nexa Foam technology: cake.

In a new campaign created by Sideways Consulting, the company collaborated with baker Shivesh Bhatia to create a "Nexa Cake," visually representing the mattress's multi-layered construction and highlighting its unique support system.

Nexa Foam is Sleepwell's latest innovation, offering superior support without the "sink-in" feel often associated with memory foam.

The campaign features a video where Bhatia recreates the Sleepwell Pro Nexa mattress as a multi-layered cake. Each layer of the cake corresponds to a specific layer of the mattress, visually demonstrating its complex design and the benefits of Nexa Foam. This creative approach simplifies the explanation of the technology, allowing customers to easily understand how the mattress provides both comfort and support.

Puneet Gulati, CMO, Sleepwell, shared, “The challenge was making a technical innovation feel instantly relatable. The ‘Nexa Cake’ does just that—translating mattress science into something everyone understands.”

Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways, added, “Because we know that people may not pay close attention to innovations in the category, we thought of going simpler– construction of layers in a cake could be a great way to convey the construction of what makes up Sleepwell’s flagship mattress & makes it special too.”

Watch the bake-along:

Credits:

Sleepwell Team

Nilesh Mazumdar (CEO), Puneet Gulati (CMO), Kiran Raghuvanshi (VP, Marketing)

Sideways Team

Leadership Team: Abhijit Avasthi, Sonali Sehgal

Creative: Sameer Sojwal, Nilay Moonje, Viraj Nandivadekar, Misht Srivastava, Ajay Narsimhan, Ansar Khan, Vrushali Harde, Archana Kasale

Account Management: Tamal Ghosh, Anish George, Manasvi Furia

Strategy: Siddharth Mohanty, Amatulla Mukadam