Skybags urges to get trek ready with their rucksacks

New Delhi: Skybags, in collaboration with Schbang, prepares for an adventure with its all-new campaign, 'Trek Ready with Skybags.'

The 'Trek Ready with Skybags' campaign brings the essence of trekking to life through a series of assets, including social media content, map leaflets, in-store displays, and OOH. The campaign aims to position Skybags as the ultimate trekking accessory. It focuses on the Rucksacks line and captures the spirit of adventure and discovery.

Mutum Singh, Category Head: Shorthaul at VIP Industries, stated, “A Skybags backpack is not just a bag; it is an emotion. With this campaign we celebrate the spirit of adventure and exploration. By pairing our rucksacks with graphic illustrations of iconic hiking trails, we're not just showcasing a product, but the journeys they inspire.”

Rohan Hukeri, Executive Vice-President, Brand Solutions, Schbang said, "We're thrilled to see the incredible reception of the 'Trek Ready with Skybags' campaign. It’s a testament to the power of blending adventure with creativity, as we bring the brand closer to its audience through immersive storytelling. This campaign is all about celebrating the spirit of exploration, and we're proud to have delivered an impactful narrative that not only connects with adventure lovers but also showcases Skybags as the go-to companion for every trek."

Suketu Gohel, Head of Art at Schbang, added, “With the launch of the Trek Ready with Skybags campaign, our goal is to engage with the trekking community and establish Skybags as the go-to brand for their needs. The bags have so many wonderful features. With this design solution we built on the bags’ features and found we could actually build the real trekking routes right on it. The execution took us finding the routes that could match with the different bags, researching, and bringing it alive in the design with accuracy and detailing - such that the ad itself is a map one can carry with them on a trek. Taking solving for a brand across touchpoints and elevating the design with craft and style and usefulness for users. We had a lot of fun working on it.”