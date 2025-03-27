Skore finds the key to mutual pleasure with ‘Won Love’ campaign

New Delhi: Skore has launched a new campaign, ‘Won Love,’ which emphasises mutual pleasure and shared exploration at the heart of every connection.

The campaign focuses on the idea that real pleasure isn’t about one person winning over the other—it’s about winning together. The campaign depicts this through a two-part TVC series.

The first film showcases a couple looking to add excitement to their relationship.

The second introduces a roleplay scenario, aiming to discover new pleasures together.

Skore entered the pleasure product space in India with the launch of Rings and Lubes in 2019 and is expanding this range with pleasure products for couples, foreplay essentials and solo play.

Vishal Vyas, CMO, CPD, TTK Healthcare, said, “With ‘Won Love,’ we are empowering people to rewrite the rules—where you win together in the game of love. It’s about creating a space where both partners feel fulfilled, excited, and free to explore what pleasure truly means to them. Keeping this in mind, we’ve launched playthings that are designed to heighten anticipation for both partners. The campaign is about products that spark confidence, curiosity and connection. Won Love is our new playbook for pleasure, and everyone’s invited to play.”

Abhijat Bharadwaj, CCO, Dentsu Creative Isobar, said, “For years, sexual wellness advertising has been stuck in a loop; performance-driven, male-centric, and always seen through the eyes of the so-called ‘ladies man’. The man who’s in charge, in control, and always the winner. But real pleasure doesn’t come from control, it comes from connection.”

He added, “With Won Love, we’re shifting the narrative from performance-driven to presence-driven. Where intimacy is not about putting on a show, but about showing up for each other. Because when both partners feel seen, heard, and equally satisfied, that’s when love, and pleasure, are truly won.”

Watch the video here: