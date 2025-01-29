Skinn by Titan unveils new campaign for latest collection ‘Skinn 24Seven’

New Delhi: Skinn from the House of Titan has launched a campaign film showcasing ‘Fine Fragrances for Every Hour, Every Day’ for their latest collection, ‘Skinn 24Seven’.

The video captures the essence of the new offerings, showcasing how these fragrances effortlessly fit into the many roles we juggle in our daily lives.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of everyday moments, the campaign film captures individuals confidently expressing their unique style as they cruise through their moments from day to night. From energising the morning hustle to a quick refresh before an evening out, Skinn 24Seven emerges as the perfect companion, designed to elevate every mood, moment, and occasion.

With the 24Seven pivotal launch, the brand seeks to make high-quality fragrances a daily essential for younger audiences. Designed for modern lifestyles, 24Seven illustrates the idea of being ready for every moment, every day—where confidence and self-expression are essential around the clock. Featuring diverse olfactive notes from vibrant florals to deep woody notes, the collection has signature fragrances for both him & her.

Kanwalpreet Walia, Marketing Head, Fragrance & Fashion Accessories Division at Titan Company, said, “We are thrilled to unveil the new campaign film for Skinn 24Seven. With this, our focus is on forging a deeper connection with a younger audience by capturing the pulse of their vibrant, ever-evolving lifestyles. We’ve crafted the film to be an engaging, immersive experience—blending upbeat music and dynamic visuals to reflect the energy and individuality of today’s generation and we hope Skinn 24Seven becomes the go-to fragrance, matching their diverse needs.”

The ad:

AGENCY

Created by: VML, India

CEO, India: Babita Baruah

Chief Creative Officer, South: Mukund Olety (CCO, India)

Executive Creative Director: Birger Linke

Creative Team: Rauf Shaikh, Shabbir Abbas, Shilpi Dey, Ashish Baikar

Account Management: Balbinder Hoonjan, Tithi Desai

Head of Strategic Planning, South: Pinaki Bhattacharya

Vice President of Strategic Planning: Rinku Roy Chowdhury

Senior Planner: Aman Tibrewal

PR Agency: AdfactorsPR

PRODUCTION

Production House: Glitch Productions

Director: Anuj Samtani

Producer: Vishakha Ratanpal/ Ashwin Dsouza

DOP: Anuj Samtani

Production Design: Karan Gupta (Go for Karan)

Costume Stylist: Prameet and Divya

Hair & Makeup: Aanchal Asrani

Line Producer: Imran Shaikh

Post Supervisor: Rohit Chandolkar

Associate Line Producer: Jafer Shaikh

Production Manager: Tanvi agarwal

1st AD: Amaan Shaikh

2nd AD: Prateek Tiwari

Music: Gavin Pereira (Haroon-Gavin)

Singer: Nichelle

Editor: Rohit Chandolkar

Sound Mix: Percy Lima

Online: Nachiket Gogia