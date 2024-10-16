SkinBB’s latest digital campaign, #Unlabelthetruth, opens into a skincare metaverse

New Delhi: Skin Beyond Borders (SkinBB), a health-tech platform working towards redefining skincare with transparency and education, has launched its new digital campaign, #Unlabelthetruth. This ad film is conceptualised by The Content Theory.

This campaign introduces viewers to a metaverse where skincare products come to life. It displays LabelLooker 1.0, powered by Ingredipedia and advanced AI technology, which acts as a tool that decodes skincare product labels in real-time. It gives users instant, science-backed insights into over 1,000 ingredients, helping them navigate the world of skincare.

Supriya Marathe, Co-founder and Head of Digital Marketing at SkinBB, shared, “In today’s overcrowded skincare market, consumers are flooded with choices and mixed messages. Our #Unlabelthetruth campaign transforms skincare education into a fun, eye-opening experience that’s both engaging and relatable. With our innovative metaverse and the powerful LabelLooker 1.0 tool, we’re not just guiding people to make better choices—we’re reimagining how skincare decisions should be made.”

Shravan Ajay Bane, Founder & Creative Director at The Content Theory, said, “Our goal with this campaign was to capture the playful essence of skincare while emphasizing the importance of transparency. The metaverse concept allows us to engage viewers in a unique way, encouraging them to explore their skincare choices with the help of the LabelLooker 1.0.”

The campaign film: