SirfTrueValuePe: Maruti’s multimedia campaign with Rajkumar Rao for True Value

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki’s ‘True Value’ is launching five new brand films under the #SirfTrueValuePe campaign, reinforcing True Value as one-stop destination for seamless buying and selling pre-owned cars.

With Rajkummar Rao as the brand ambassador, the latest campaign includes two films that highlight True Value’s advantages such as timely payment and easy RC transfer.

The remaining three films underscore the customer services including rigorous 376 quality checks, three free services, verified car history, and up to a 1-year warranty.

Commenting on the launch of the new TVCs, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The #SirfTrueValuePe campaign represents a significant evolution in how Maruti Suzuki True Value serves its customers, not just as a platform to buy pre-owned cars, but as the preferred destination for selling them as well. True Value has achieved an impressive 13.1% increase in pre-owned vehicle sales and a 16.4% growth in direct-buying volumes since April 2024, reflecting our strong market presence with over 55 lakh customers. The new brand films not only build on the trust we've cultivated over the years but also showcase our dedication to delivering an exceptional and transparent experience in buying and selling pre-owned cars. With a strong footprint across 591 outlets, we ensure that customers receive best value when selling and a complete peace of mind when purchasing a car through True Value.”

The comprehensive 360-degree campaign will be rolled out across multiple platforms, including television, OTT channels, digital media, and social platforms to reach a wide and diverse audience.

True Value witnessed 13.1% increase in pre-owned vehicle sales and a 16.4% growth in direct-buying volumes since April 2024 and has over 591 showrooms across 294 cites with over 55 lakh happy customers.

The TVCs: