Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital asks people to #OwnTheToughCall

New Delhi: Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital has launched #OwnTheToughCall, an awareness campaign urging people to prioritise daily heart-health decisions with the same urgency as work-related choices.

The initiative is anchored by a short film that depicts everyday moments where small actions—diet, activity, sleep, stress management, and routine check-ups (including for caregivers)—can influence long-term cardiac health.

Watch the film here:

The campaign runs across digital platforms, outdoor media, hospital touchpoints and patient education materials.

The message centres on prevention and personal responsibility: making timely, incremental changes now to lower future risk.

Cardiovascular disease remains one of India’s leading health burdens. The campaign intends to nudge people toward concrete steps such as periodic screenings, adherence to prescribed medication, and moderating lifestyle risks associated with long hours and high stress.

#OwnTheToughCall will continue through the week with on-ground visibility at the hospital and related digital content aimed at a broad, multilingual reach.