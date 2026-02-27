New Delhi: Sintex, part of Welspun World, has rolled out a new television campaign announcing the launch of Sintex Eterno, a water storage tank backed by a 50-year warranty. The campaign has been developed in partnership with Sideways and will air on connected TV during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The campaign coincides with Sintex completing 50 years in operation and centres on the brand line, “Sintex Sabse Safe Hamesha.”

The film adopts a generational lens rather than focusing only on technical specifications. Set in a retail store, the advertisement depicts a shopkeeper addressing an eight-year-old child as the primary customer instead of the father. The narrative later connects this to the 50-year warranty, presenting the purchase as one that extends beyond the present generation.

Sintex said the campaign moves beyond product-led messaging to highlight long-term value in household infrastructure decisions. It links the warranty to the brand’s five decades in the category and frames the purchase as a long-term decision for families.

Commenting on the launch, Yashovardhan Agarwal, Director, Sintex and Managing Director, Welspun BAPL said, “At Sintex, we believe true innovation lies in building solutions that are not only reliable today but also resilient for decades to come. With Sintex Eterno’s industry-leading 50-year warranty, we are setting a new benchmark in the water storage category and reinforcing our long-standing commitment to safety, hygiene and durability. As we celebrate 50 years of serving Indian households, it was only fitting to introduce a product that carries forward that same longevity in its promise.

The 50-year warranty isn’t just a feature it’s a promise that neither you nor your children will ever have to worry about your water tank. A reflection of the trust Sintex has built over decades, and our commitment to safeguarding generations to come. A water tank is a long-term infrastructure decision for any household, and its impact extends far beyond the present generation.

Through this campaign, we wanted to move beyond functional communication and highlight a powerful insight that when you choose a product built to last, you are safeguarding your family’s future as well. This film reflects Sintex’s legacy of trust across Indian homes and our promise of ‘Sabse Safe hamesha.’”

Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways, said, “When a product carries a 50-year warranty, the story must carry the same horizon. Our approach was to interpret longevity not as a statistic, but as a promise that spans generations. The campaign presents Eterno as an enduring presence in homes, one that reflects stability, foresight and responsibility. It positions Sintex as a brand thinking not just about today’s need, but the legacy it leaves behind.”

Watch the campaign film: