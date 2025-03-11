Simpolo Tiles resolves feud between society secretaries during Holi in new campaign

New Delhi: Simpolo, a tile and bathware brand, has launched its new campaign, “Jamm ke khelo. Tile hai Simpolo.” for Holi, in collaboration with Sideways.

To amplify its message, Simpolo aims to leverage the tension between Secretaries and festive events in residential societies.

Conceptualised by Sideways, the story starts with an RWA Secretary complaining about the hassles of organising a Holi party in the society. He talks about how he must face the complaints of the cleaning staff, who struggle to wash away the colours and the troubles he goes through when someone slips and falls while playing Holi.

He is then interrupted with the idea of celebrating Holi with Simpolo. The Secretary is surprised by the non-slippery and easy-to-clean features of Simpolo tiles. The ad concludes with the whole society gathered for the party.

Bharat Aghara, Chief Marketing Officer, Simpolo Tiles and Bathware, said, “Holi is all about joy, togetherness, and colours – but let’s be honest, it also comes with the chaos of cleaning and safety concerns. At Simpolo, we wanted to turn this very real challenge into an opportunity for celebration. With our “Jamm ke khelo. Tile hai Simpolo.” campaign, we’re not just embracing the festival of colours, we’re ensuring that every Holi celebration is worry-free, with tiles that are slip-resistant and easy to clean. This campaign perfectly captures the spirit of Holi – carefree, vibrant, and full of life. We hope it resonates with everyone who loves to celebrate without limits!”

Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways, said, “When you’re simply having fun while thinking of ideas to tell your brand’s story, and you find that perfect cultural connect, you know it’s going to be fresh and relatable. That’s exactly how this piece of work happened. We hope people have as much fun watching this as we had making it.”

Watch the campaign here:

Client

Bharat Aghara

Chief Marketing Officer

Deep Aghara

Marketing Manager

Agency

Leadership Team: Abhijit Avasthi, Sonali Sehgal

Creative Team: Sameer Sojwal & Nilay Moonje

Ansar Khan, Amandeep Singh, Ramanujam Narasimhan

Account Management: Vanita D’Mello, Suraj Das, Nihaal Jogani

Strategy: Siddharth Mohanty, Madhav Joshi

Production House: Picturewali

Director - Sharmista Nag

Producer - Sharmista Nag

DOP - Sanket Shah

Production Designer - Tapas Singha

Editor - Ankit Halai

Music Director - Advait Nemblekar

Post Producer - Manish Singh