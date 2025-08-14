Simpolo Tiles and Bathware highlights everyday luxury with Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi: Simpolo Tiles and Bathware has introduced a new brand positioning, Live Lavish. The initiative celebrates luxury that is visually striking, functional, and designed to be enjoyed daily without additional stress.

The Live Lavish platform addresses a common hesitation: while many Indians aspire to create opulent homes, concerns over upkeep remain. Simpolo’s messaging encourages people to enjoy luxurious spaces that are meant to be lived in.

The campaign’s film, developed by creative consultancy Sideways, brings this philosophy to life in an aspirational setting featuring Hrithik Roshan. Rather than focusing on overt product demonstrations, it illustrates Simpolo’s ability to deliver surfaces that combine design sophistication with everyday durability.

Bharat Aghara, CMO of Simpolo Tiles and Bathware, said, "At Simpolo, we have always believed that true luxury should feel as effortless as it looks. ‘Live Lavish’ is our way of telling people who love beautiful spaces that they can have both, breathtaking design and complete peace of mind. With this campaign, we’re not just showcasing our products, but reaffirming our commitment to making beautiful spaces that are meant to be lived in, enjoyed, and celebrated every single day without worries … We’re excited to take this message to our customers and trusted partners, working together, to redefine what it means to live lavishly."

Abhijit Avasthi, Founder of Sideways, added, "Simpolo makes great tiles and bathware that can handle everyday life easily. We were looking to set a distinct brand language in the broader home decor category. The idea evolved from proving how the tiles effortlessly withstand the everyday mishaps thrown at them, which eventually led to demonstrating how the most lavish home handles the most bizarre party ever."

The campaign was led by Simpolo Tiles and Bathware with Bharat Aghara as CMO, Ashish Bapodariya as Publicity Manager, and Deep Aghara as Marketing Manager. The creative consultancy Sideways drove the project, with leadership from Abhijit Avasthi and Sonali Sehgal, creative direction by Sameer Sojwal and Nilay Moonje, and support from Prashant Sinha, Vaibhav Patil, Pranav Sawant, and Simran Mahtani. Account management was handled by Vanita D’Mello, Suraj Das, and Nihaal Jogani, with strategy from Siddharth Mohanty and Madhav Joshi. The production house was Corcoise Films.

Watch the campaign films: