Simply Fresh captures sacred ritual of welcoming Bappa in households

New Delhi: Simply Fresh, the cooking-oil brand from BN group, has launched a new video communication that revolves around the ritual of getting Bappa in households, especially in Maharashtra, for a given number of days.

Kiran Giradkar, Group CMO, BN Group, said, “Most brands try to force fit in the name of the moment marketing communication. However, we are trying to take our moment-marketing initiatives away from advertising to insightful content which may have nothing per se to do with the brand. Simply Fresh is a brand that is constantly supporting fresh ideas with a role of a facilitator.”

Mohit Ahuja, Co-founder, MAGIC Network, said, “It has been our endeavour to create moment related content which adds a newer aspect to what has already been spoken about, as far as at least the advertising space is concerned. We think we have done the same in this case as well.”

To this added Ankur Jain, Co-founder, MAGIC Network, “The concept of 'atithi' has been expounded in this video. An 'atithi' is someone who has no fixed day of coming or going. This facet tries to provide an answer to the question of how many days does a household rever their Ganpati idol for each festival."

The film has been produced by Bhavin Mehta and directed by Zaheerali Furniturewalla of Piixel Street.