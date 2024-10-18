Signify lights up festive season with new TVC featuring Rahul Dravid

New Delhi: Signify, the multinational lighting corporation, unveiled its new television commercial (TVC) starring its brand ambassador, the Indian cricket legend, Rahul Dravid.

The campaign highlights Signify's commitment to innovation, leadership excellence, tradition, festivities and the partnership with Dravid.

The TVC titled, ‘Hum raaton mein sooraj ugaate hain’, showcases Dravid in various real-life scenarios, illuminating the lives of people across different walks of life. From illuminating a bustling rooftop party to guiding a young hockey player in a stadium to making roads brighter and safer at night. The TVC has been conceptualized by Hashtag Orange.

Backed by an energetic anthem, the entire TVC revolves around the themes of customer centricity, leadership, product excellence, safety, energy-efficiency, and innovative lighting solutions. It aims to inspire consumers to make choices that enhance their day-to-day lives through the power of light, contributing to a brighter and more sustainable future.

Sumit Joshi, CEO and MD - Signify, Greater India, said, “At Signify, we are committed to the well-being of our consumers, and with Rahul Dravid as our new ambassador, we are thrilled and confident that we will deepen the trust of millions of households. His unwavering commitment to excellence, his passion for the game, and his ability to inspire millions resonate deeply with our brand values. This TVC beautifully captures the power of light to illuminate not just spaces, but also lives and dreams across India."

Dravid, former Captain and Coach of the Indian National Cricket Team, said, “I’m honoured to be a part of the Signify family. Signify’s commitment to innovation, consumer well-being and sustainability resonates deeply with me on and off the field. This TVC showcases the incredible impact that light can have on our daily experiences, and I am glad to be a part of this journey contributing to Signify's mission to illuminate the world sustainably."

The TVC will be aired across digital platforms and television channels across India.

The campaign film: