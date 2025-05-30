Sidharth Malhotra highlights everyday choices with Real Activ coconut water

New Delhi: Dabur India Ltd has launched a new campaign for its Real Activ Coconut Water product, titled "Keep It Real with Real Activ Coconut Water." The initiative, featuring actor Sidharth Malhotra, is positioned around the idea of replacing sugary beverages with options containing no added sugar.

The campaign will be rolled out across digital platforms, television, and other media channels, with a focus on promoting unsweetened coconut water as a daily hydration alternative. Malhotra’s public image, associated with fitness and a health-conscious lifestyle, is central to the campaign’s message.

“Consumers are increasingly becoming health-conscious. However, the beverage segment often gets overlooked. Carbonated soft drinks, despite being widely known for their high sugar content, still represent the largest segment. Our 'Keep It Real' campaign seeks to fill this crucial gap by advocating for healthy hydration and presenting Réal Activ Coconut Water as the ideal choice. We're thrilled to partner with Sidharth Malhotra, whose commitment to fitness and authentic lifestyle perfectly embodies the essence of this initiative,” said Mayank Kumar, Vice President – Marketing at Dabur India.

Malhotra added, “In my fitness journey, I’ve realised that being healthy is more about consistency and the small, everyday choices you make. I try to keep things real, whether it’s how I train, what I reach for to stay refreshed or even my social media bio. That’s why this association with Réal Activ Coconut Water felt like a natural fit – it’s simple, clean, and just works for my routine.”

Watch the campaign film: