Siddharth Malhotra vibes with Dabur Real’s Fizz beverages

Delhi: Dabur Real has announced the launch of a new campaign starring Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the campaign spotlights Dabur Real’s range of Fizz beverages, which includes flavors such as cranberry, orange, jeera cola, apple, and Nimbu.

Mayank Kumar, Vice-President- Marketing, Dabur India, said, “We are happy to expand our beverages category with the launch of Réal Fizzin and super excited to welcome Youth Icon Sidharth Malhotra to the Réal family. Réal offers the consumer the widest range of healthy beverages such as Réal Juices & Beverages, Réal Drinks and Réal Milkshake Frappe. With Réal Fizzin, our latest offering, the goodness of fruit is combined with the fun of fizz. We have launched Real Fizzin in 5 amazing variants– Cranberry, Orange, Nimbu (Lemon), Apple and Jeera Cola. We believe that our consumers will love this new Fizzin Drink as it truly offers the best of both worlds in terms of fruit and fizz.”

Commenting on the campaign, Vasudha Misra, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, shared, “A refreshing film for a refreshing drink. It says all that has to be said about Fizzin with effortless swag and some fun soundtrack. Nicely done by Mohit Arora and his team.”

