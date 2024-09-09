Shriram Finance encourages purchase of two-wheeler during festive season

New Delhi: Shriram Finance, the flagship company of the Shriram Group, has announced the launch of their “Two-wheeler Loan Eligibility Voucher Campaign” to drive awareness about their Two-wheeler Loan for customers.

Speaking about this initiative, Elizabeth Venkataraman, Executive Director - Marketing, Shriram Finance, said, “As the festive season approaches, people across the country are excited to bring home new two-wheelers to enhance their celebrations. Our Loan Eligibility Voucher empowers customers by allowing them to check their loan eligibility online instantly, helping them make informed decisions when selecting their desired two-wheeler. This voucher can then be presented at the two-wheeler dealership, simplifying the loan approval process and making it faster and more convenient.”

Shriram Finance is launching a mass multi-lingual digital campaign and an On-ground drive comprising of two-wheeler Exchange and Loan Melas aimed to amplify the campaign across the 12 states of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab with OEM partners like Hero, Suzuki, TVS, Royal Enfield to name a few, as well as an influencer campaign on social media.

