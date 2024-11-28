Shriram Finance celebrates the spirit of partnership with Rahul Dravid in new campaign

New Delhi: Shriram Finance has launched a new brand campaign titled ‘#TogetherWeSoar’.

Today, many Indians are embracing the ‘So, what?’ philosophy, reflecting the aspiration to overcome any challenges in their journey to success. This campaign aims to celebrate this spirit and depict partnership as a means to soar ahead, with a slice from Rahul Dravid’s own life.

The message is clear: “Together, we soar. By building strong relationships with our customers, we help them step into their power and achieve their dreams.”

Cricket legend Rahul Dravid has been featured as the brand ambassador, embodying the values of teamwork and resilience that Shriram Finance also stands for. His presence reinforces the brand’s commitment to nurturing partnerships that inspire growth.

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has lent his voice to the Hindi version of the ad film, titled ‘Har Indian ke Saath: Judenge. Udenge.’

The campaign also features lyrics penned by Academy Award winner KS Chandrabose for the Telugu version and acclaimed lyricist Madhan Karky for the Tamil version, ensuring a heartfelt connection with audiences across multiple regions.

The ‘#TogetherWeSoar’ campaign will reach audiences through print, digital, television, social media, and outdoor platforms, as well as select theatres across India. Shriram Finance has partnered with the Pro Kabaddi League, and viewers will catch the ad during PKL.

Over the next two months, the campaign will be showcased nationwide, targeting diverse urban and rural audiences.

Elizabeth Venkataraman, Executive Director of Marketing at Shriram Finance, said, “‘Together, We Soar’ symbolises our promise to stand by every Indian, supporting their aspirations—whether it’s fixed deposits, financing vehicles, nurturing small businesses, or providing quick access to funds via Gold or personal loans, etc. Our creative approach, tailored in seven languages, allows us to connect deeply with diverse audiences across the nation.”

The campaign’s video features Dravid encouraging individuals from all walks of life to partner with Shriram Finance to uplift their lives and fulfil their ambitions. The imagery culminates in a metaphor: the stadium, which represents a space where India unites, filled with dreams. Shriram Finance is committed to playing a pivotal role in transforming the country’s financial landscape.

Shriram Finance – #TogetherWeSoar | #JudengeUdenge (Hindi)