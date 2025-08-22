Shraddha Kapoor highlights effortless home cleaning with Eureka Forbes

New Delhi: Eureka Forbes has partnered with actor Shraddha Kapoor to launch a campaign highlighting the Forbes Smartclean Robotic Vacuum Cleaner. The devices are designed to remove 99.9% of dirt while also providing wet mopping with minimal effort.

In the campaign, Kapoor represents the concept of Chakachak Clean living, effortless, modern, and vibrant. The campaign demonstrates how the device can clean hard-to-reach corners, glide under furniture, tackle pet hair, and mop floors, all controllable via a smartphone.

Anurag Kumar, Chief Growth Officer at Eureka Forbes, said, “Cleanliness in Indian homes has often been seen as a chore, but with Shraddha Kapoor and Forbes Smartclean, we are reframing it as effortless, essential, and empowering. The Forbes Smartclean robotic vacuum cleaner is not just a luxury, it is a necessity for healthier living. It is a powerful device that delivers the highest level of clean, Chakachak Clean, in every home.”

Shraddha Kapoor added, “With innovations like the Forbes SmartClean Robotics range, which blends intelligent technology with effortless convenience, Eureka Forbes is redefining the future of home hygiene. I’m proud to be associated with a brand that has made clean living a lifelong mission. I truly hope that together we can inspire many more to embrace this way of life.”

Watch the campaign films: