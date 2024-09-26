Shilpa Shetty unveils Alpinos as #KhaaneWaaleOats

Delhi: Alpinos, a health-focused brand, has launched its latest campaign, #KhaaneWaaleOats, with Shilpa Shetty as the face of the movement. This campaign offers a playful twist at the traditional powdered oats market, urging consumers to reject powdered oats for Alpino’s delicious and protein-packed Super Oats.

The campaign highlights the contrast between Alpino’s rich, chocolate-flavored oats and the bland powdered oats. The ad, set around the theme of “Choona Laga,” portrays powdered oats as a scam in terms of both texture and taste. Alpino challenges the long-held notion that healthy breakfasts have to be bland and unappetizing, positioning its new Chocolate Super Oats as the perfect alternative for those tired of the mundane options currently available.

Shetty carries around a bowl of powdered oats, only to demonstrate how these oats are better suited for everything but eating. The message? “Powdered Oats se Choona Mat Lagao.”

“Before we launched Alpino Super Oats, the market was filled with the same bland, powdery oats offered in different packaging. They weren’t enjoyable, and consumers had no real options for a tasty, nutritious breakfast,” said Hiren Sheta, CMO of Alpino. “Our campaign, ‘Powdered Oats se Choona Mat Lagao,’ was born from this insight. We aim to bring fun to healthy eating, and our Chocolate Super Oats do just that by offering a flavorful, protein-packed breakfast solution.”