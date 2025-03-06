Shemaroo Entertainment launches new #HarRoleIsHerRole campaign for Women’s Day

New Delhi: Shemaroo Entertainment has launched a new campaign, #HarRoleIsHerRole, for this year’s Women’s Day. The campaign aims to challenge how people perceive ambition, opportunity, and representation.

As part of this initiative, Shemaroo Entertainment conducted a social experiment with 10 artists. Each artist was asked to paint portraits of professionals—a chef, cricketer, scientist, army officer, wrestler, tailor, doctor, pilot, and firefighter. As a result, every artist unconsciously painted only men, revealing how gender biases are still deeply rooted in our minds.

Arghya Chakravarty, COO, Shemaroo Entertainment, said, "We recognise the power of media in shaping perspectives and driving change. With #HarRoleIsHerRole, we are not just starting a conversation—we are taking action. Equality isn’t just about opportunity; it’s about visibility. By challenging outdated norms and promoting balanced representation, we ensure that talent and ambition—not gender—define success. This commitment extends beyond our content to our own organisation, where we foster inclusivity, champion equal opportunities, and cultivate diverse leadership. Real change begins with what we showcase, what we teach, and how we lead every day."

According to Shemaroo Entertainment, occupation charts in schools also depict men in leadership roles while limiting women to professions like teacher or nurse.

As part of the #HarRoleIsHerRole campaign, the company will introduce a redesigned occupations chart for schools. The company will also distribute the charts across schools and NGOs.

Anuja Trivedi, CMO, Shemaroo Entertainment, added, "At Shemaroo Entertainment, we’ve always believed in the power of stories to inspire change. #HarRoleIsHerRole is more than just a movement; it’s a shift in mindset. By bringing this initiative to life, we aim to shape a generation that grows up seeing the world differently—free from the biases that have held us back for far too long. True change begins with how we see the world, and we are committed to making that vision more inclusive, more equal, and more powerful."

Watch the campaign video: